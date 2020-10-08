Midtown Health Center Inc. continues to have success thanks to support from the Norfolk Area United Way over the past decade.
In 2007, the Midtown Health Center had to close the doors as a free clinic, but the United Way was a key part to reopening the clinic in 2008.
The United Way has been able to lend a hand ever since and in 2019, the Midtown Health Center served nearly 7,190 people and delivered more than 24,000 different types of patient visits annually.
"The United Way funds fill small gaps, lets us respond to unique local needs that don't get the attention at the state or federal level for funding or sometimes we try to make an impact on special or discreet populations," said Tom Stanton, administrative operations manager for Midtown Health.
In 2020, the United Way is providing a second year of support to provide behavioral health therapy in area schools. Specifically, the Midtown Health Center provides therapy in each of the elementary schools in Norfolk and K-12 in Madison — which is important now more than ever amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"Teachers refer children in need and MHC (Midtown Health Center) works with the family and the school to assist children in developing skills and behaviors that assist them with daily living at home and success in school," he said. "So much of success in school is not about intelligence but rather readiness and ability to learn. Children, especially in this COVID world, are experiencing stress, dealing with fear, loss or other insecurities that challenge their ability to function in the classroom."
Thanks to the United Way assistance, the center is able to support the local community.
"Partnerships and working with other helping agencies in our own community is important to other funders. The United Way fund and the work we do in partnership with the United Way allows us to be aware of and respond to our local needs the best and to maximize the impact of all of our resources," Stanton said.
The funding helped the center provide counseling services to more than 180 students in the Norfolk area through its in-school therapy program during the 2019-20 school year.
"This is one of the ways that Midtown works to remove barriers for patients in accessing health care," Stanton said. "By providing therapy in schools, parents are able to better access the care their children needed, without having to worry about the added issues of having to leave their jobs for appointments, and by helping lower the cost of that care.”
The center has continued to provide medical, oral and behavioral health care in 2020 despite the challenge during the coronavirus pandemic.
"The budget for Midtown is always very tight,” Stanton said. “That said, demands for affordable medical, oral and behavioral health services can save money for our patients, but also their employers, the health care system and the community as a whole.”
Midtown Health Center
Administrators: Kathy Nordby, CEO; Karie Langhorst, interim CFO; Dr. Raymond Heller, CMO; Terri Ford-Wolfgram, COO. Manager for the United Way supported program: Tom Stanton, administrative operations manager.
What services does your agency provide, and who generally does it serve?
Midtown provides medical, oral and behavioral health care. In addition we provide many support services for our patients, which are intended to increase the ability of patients to access health care and manage their own care. This includes transportation, assistance in enrolling in health care, patients assistance applications for reduced-cost pharmaceuticals and case management and education classes for chronic diseases. We are the only recognized Patient Centered Medical Care facility in the area and are striving to fully integrate our services into a seamless care system to maximize self-care and self-management of each individual's health in a prevention and wellness mindset. We provide care to anyone but target our services to serve low-income families, the uninsured or underinsured or those with barriers to accessing traditional care (language barriers or transportation issues for example).
In what way does the United Way assist you?
United Way stood behind us in 2007 when we closed our doors as a free clinic and were a key part to reopening the clinic in 2008 to become the clinic we are today. This year, United Way is providing a second year of support to provide behavioral health therapy in area schools. Specifically, Midtown provides therapy in each of the elementary schools in Norfolk and K-12 in Madison.
What percentage of your budget does the United Way fund?
United Way's contribution is less than 1%, but the importance of receiving United Way funds cannot be stated with this figure. The United Way support is recognized nationally by other funders — including the state and federal government as an important demonstration of partnership within the community.
What are some new or ongoing needs that your agency is facing?
The budget for Midtown is always very tight. Eighty percent of Midtown's patients in 2019 were eligible for financial assistance for their out-of-pocket costs for health care.
Of course the changes we experienced with COVID has challenged the delivery of health care. We are working to continue to serve patients and meet the need of new patients who are affected by COVID and keep our staff safe.
Just assuring regular care and treatment services for these patients is our first priority. Of course, the changes we experienced with COVID have challenged the delivery of health care. We are working to continue to serve patients and meet the need of new patients that are affected by COVID and keep our staff safe. This has been an incredibly fluid time for health care with the challenges of accessing supplies, responding to public health recommendations as they change and as we look forward to a vaccine in the next year — we hope.
If your agency did not receive United Way funds, how would it affect your ability to serve others?
The loss of United Way funds could create a ripple effect that could impact as much as half of our total budget — which is supported by other grants and contracts to deliver care to those who have trouble accessing traditional health care. Further, much of our funding lacks flexibility to meet a unique need and United Way allows us to work in partnership to meet local needs.
Share a brief anecdote about how your agency has had an impact on the community as a whole or an individual who has been served?
Because of United Way funding, we were able to provide counseling services to more than 180 students in our area through our in-school therapy program during the 2019-20 school year. Without United Way funding, we would not be able to develop and implement programs like this that have a direct impact on the people in our community.
