Bright Horizons is one of the numerous agencies that receives funding from the Norfolk Area United Way. The following is a Q&A with the organization.
Bright Horizons Resources for Survivors of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Inc.
Administrators: Linda Olson, executive director; Deb Zimmerer, Norfolk program director
What services does your agency provide, and who generally does it serve?
Bright Horizons serves survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, stalking and human trafficking. We provide individual advocacy, shelter services, support group, assistance with protection orders, criminal justice and legal advocacy. We also provide community education, prevention and outreach throughout the ten counties that we serve.
In what way does the United Way assist you?
United Way funding helps us provide these services and fill in a lot of gaps that other restricted grant funding does not cover. We use the United Way funds for such things as our children’s support group, client transportation, utilities at emergency shelter and transitional shelter and for the answering service that provides our 24-hour crisis line.
What percentage of your budget does the United Way fund?
2.5%.
What are some new or ongoing needs that your agency is facing?
The COVID-19 pandemic has really affected how we offer shelter. We have had to reduce the number of families in our emergency shelter so that they each have their own bathrooms and are able to socially distance. We are using motels to make up this difference so that we are still able to serve the same number of families. This has increased the costs of our shelter significantly.
If your agency did not receive United Way funds, how would it affect your ability to serve others?
Although the United Way funding is a small percentage of our budget, it is a critical piece. The vast majority of our funding consists of federal and state grants that are very restrictive. The flexibility of the United Way funds allows us to provide services that are individualized to each family’s needs.
Share a brief anecdote about how your agency has had an impact on the community as a whole or an individual who has been served:
In the spring of 2019, a young woman was brought to our office by an elderly friend to help her break free from an abusive marriage. The woman was brought here from another country after meeting a man looking for a wife who promised her wealth and a prosperous life. She was taken to a small rural community and married this man thinking she was being given the opportunity of living the “American Dream.” She would come to realize very quickly that this wasn’t the case. She was expected to work full time, cook, clean, do the laundry and basically wait on her husband. He would even make her eat her meals alone in a separate room.
She was not yet a United States citizen and was threatened regularly with being turned in and going to jail before being sent back to her native country or that he would kick her out and she would have no family and nowhere to go which terrified her and prevented her from leaving. In addition to this, he was physically, verbally and financially abusive, which was intensified by his alcoholism. She was isolated and lonely, and work became her refuge. Her freedom was her biggest priority so she began working on the process of obtaining U.S. citizenship without her husband knowing.
It took her 13 years to find the courage to leave her abuser and, with our support, she was able to file for a divorce, become a U.S. citizen and get her first apartment. She states that she is “so happy” every time she stops in at the office and has regained confidence in herself and is going out with friends and is finally living the life she thought she would have coming to the United States.
* * *
Editor’s note: This is one of a series of articles highlighting agencies that receive funding from the Norfolk Area United Way.