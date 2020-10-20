Blessings in a Backpack is one of the numerous agencies that receives funding from the Norfolk Area United Way. The following is a Q&A with the organization.
Administrator: Julie Robinson, program coordinator
What services does your agency provide, and who generally does it serve?
Blessings in a Backpack provides weekend food packs to 391 Norfolk elementary school children. The weekly backpacks include a few entrée items, cereal, macaroni and cheese, canned spaghetti, beef jerky, juice, milk, etc.
In what way does the United Way assist you?
The United Way provides approximately 25% of our annual budget. It also provides Blessings in a Backpack the opportunity to tell its story within the community.
What percentage of your budget does the United Way fund?
About 25%.
What are some new or ongoing needs that your agency is facing?
COVID-19 has added some new challenges to our program. When schools closed in the spring, we were able to continue distributing food along with schoolwork and lunch drive through pickups, and we plan to do the same if necessary this year. COVID-19 also has affected the supply chain for our backpacks. We usually provide each students with a shelf-stable milk box each week. But for now that won't be an option this year because they just aren't available. There are a few other food items we use that are in short supply so our packing company has had to be creative in substituting available kid-friendly products.
If your agency did not receive United Way funds, how would it impact your ability to serve others?
Blessings in a Backpack has been able to increase the number of students served each year. We can do this because of the funding we count on from the United Way.
Share a brief anecdote about how your agency has had an impact on the community as a whole or an individual who has been served.
Blessings in a Backpack is attempting to help meet the most basic need of the youngest and most vulnerable members of our community. No matter the family/home situation or choices that the adults in their lives have made, no child should ever have to go to bed hungry.
* * *
Editor’s note: This is one of a series of articles highlighting agencies that receive funding from the Norfolk Area United Way.