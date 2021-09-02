The Norfolk Tree Advisory Board is looking for Green Leaf Award nominations.
The Green Leaf Award is presented annually to a business and resident in Norfolk for their landscape efforts and accomplishments. This marks the 10th year that the City of Norfolk Tree Advisory Board has awarded the Green Leaf Award to a business and residence that have exceptional landscaping.
The winners of both the residential and business Green Leaf Award will be chosen according to what can be seen from the street, or “curb appeal.” Landscaping not visible from the street is not a factor in choosing an award winner. Landscaping must incorporate trees in some way.
Those wanting to nominate a resident for the residential Green Leaf Award, or a business for the corporate Green Leaf Award, can either email a photo or letter of recommendation about the nominee to llienemann@norfolkne.gov or send to Green Leaf Award, Liz Lienemann, City of Norfolk, 309 N. Fifth St., Norfolk, NE 68701. The letters of recommendation also may be dropped off at the city administration building at 309 N. Fifth St.
The deadline for submitting nominations is Thursday, Sept. 30. Awards will be presented to the winners at the Monday, Oct. 18, city council meeting.
Past winners of the Green Leaf Award include: Women’s Health of Northeast Nebraska (2011); Sunset Plaza Mall (2012); Stratton, Delay, Doele, Carlson & Buettner, PC LLO (2013); Faith Regional Health Services (2014); Northeast Community College and Bob and Nancy Boe (2015); Deets HomeStore and Marsha Eckert (2016); McDonald’s on Riverside Boulevard and Dennis Collins (2017); and Immaculata Monastery and Ron and Carol Krutsinger (2018); Raising Cane’s and Jay and Brenda Fleecs (2019); U.S. Bank Memorial and Paul and Sally Splittgerber (2020).