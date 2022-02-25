North Fork Area Transit and Ponca Express are partnering on an upcoming collaborative project.
The project, with help from the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT), would create a new coordinated transit facility for both Ponca Express and North Fork Area Transit to use.
Corinne Donahue, project manager with the NDOT mobility management team, said the current Ponca Express facility at 1800 Syracuse Ave. would be expanded to fit both Norfolk transportation services.
“We're just bigger, we've grown and we're busier. And so we need to be able to make sure we can all fit on this site,” Donahue said.
Both North Fork Area Transit and Ponca Express said at Wednesday’s open house that demand for their services had grown.
“Any chance I can, I'm trying to squeeze in another driver or a dispatcher, just because there's so much demand out here,” said Dani Wright, the transit director for Ponca Express.
Jeffrey Stewart, the general manager for North Fork Area Transit, also has seen growth in its business as it launches new services this year.
“Public transportation is essential in every community that has an aspiration of growing and expanding, and currently, we're limited to a smaller facility,” Stewart said.
North Fork Area Transit now leases the Norfolk Senior Center as its facility. Once the partnership with Ponca Express comes to fruition, it would most likely stop using the senior center as its transportation facility, Donahue said.
Stewart said holding a public meeting is a vital step for federally funded facilities.
“This is a great time to connect and get a better understanding of what the feelings are coming out of the community,” Stewart said. “So that's why we're down here. If there are any questions or concerns, this is the best time to address them.”
While the plans are still tentative, Donahue said the project could cost anywhere from $10 million to $20 million, with 80% of the study funding from the Federal Transit Administration, whereas 20% is from local funding.
Donahue said the project has many phases to go through before building can begin. These phases include funding applications, as well as planning, design and environmental stages, and it may take around three to five years to complete.
The completed design plans are still underway, but Donahue said they are looking at adding an access road connected to Highway 81 for the coordinated transit facility.
“This is one of the needs that Ponca Express had expressed to us,” Donahue said.
According to Donahue, the study reviewed seven different possible locations for the new facility. After assessing the pros and cons of each facility, the Ponca Express site proved to be the most practical option.
The open house for the Norfolk Coordinated Transit Facility in the Ponca Express facility lasted for an hour and a half.