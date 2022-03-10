Norfolk and Madison County will be rolling out the red carpet this weekend for political officials.
Steve Sunderman, Madison County Republican chairman, said about 80 to 100 Republicans are expected to be in Norfolk for the Nebraska GOP State Central Committee meeting.
Events will begin Friday evening with a booster club reception at Black Cow Fat Pig. The featured speaker will be former Gov. Kay Orr.
On Saturday, the Nebraska GOP State Central Committee will convene at the Stables Event Center.
Sunderman said there likely would be several Republican statewide candidates attending, but it isn’t known yet all of them. State Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk, who is running for the 1st Congressional District, will be attending, along with state Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, who is the speaker of the Legislature and is running for attorney general, Sunderman said.
Taylor Gage, executive director of the Nebraska Republican Party, said the Republicans rotate the central committee meetings between congressional districts, with at least one meeting in each district each year. Last year, the 1st Congressional District meeting was in Columbus.
“Norfolk is a Republican stronghold, and we were excited to select it as the location for our meeting,” Gage said.
The meeting on Saturday is for members of the committee only. It is not open to the public or media.
The booster club event on Friday starts at $100 to be a member for the year or $25 to attend. The event is scheduled from 7 to 8:30 p.m.