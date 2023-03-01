Norfolk TeamMates seeking additional mentors

Norfolk TeamMates serves students in fifth through 12th grade. TeamMates is for students who could benefit from the extra support and encouragement of another caring adult in their life.
Norfolk has around 55 matches, with a need of around eight female mentors and 10 male mentors. Mentors meet with students typically during their lunch or an open period for approximately an hour a week. Optional activities are game nights, Mercy Meals and the Husker spring game.
Gov. Jim Pillen declared last month as Nebraska Mentoring Month in the hopes of putting the spotlight on mentoring.
"We know the hope that mentoring gives to kids. There is nothing as rewarding as being a mentor to a young person," Pillen said.
Meeting one hour a week with a mentor consistently over time can make an amazing impact in the life of a child, studies show. Data collected verifies that TeamMates mentees show an improvement in grades, have fewer disciplinary referrals and improve their attendance.
To help aid in attracting new mentors, the state is relaunching its program to allow state employees to modify their work schedules, enabling them to volunteer as mentors each week.
If you are interested in becoming a mentor or would like more information about the TeamMates mentoring program, contact Megan Kleensang, coordinator for the Norfolk program, at 402-707-4010 or megankleensang@npsne.org.