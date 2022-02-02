Both the Lincoln and Millard districts — the state's second- and third-largest in enrollment behind Omaha Public Schools — are in the hunt for new superintendents.
And Jami Jo Thompson, superintendent of Norfolk Public Schools, is among the finalists for both positions.
The Millard school board on Wednesday announced three superintendent finalists, all of whom hail from school districts in eastern Nebraska.
In addition to Thompson, the other finalists are Josh Fields, superintendent of Seward Public Schools and a graduate of Wayne State College; and John Schwartz, superintendent of Norris Public Schools.
Thompson, who has been Norfolk superintendent since 2013, is also a finalist for superintendent in the Lincoln Public Schools.
Members of the Millard board have scheduled a special meeting Thursday, Feb. 10, to conduct public interviews with the finalists. The agenda for that meeting indicates that the board will hold an executive session after that and then select the new superintendent that same night.
Members of the Lincoln school board are holding public interviews with four finalists this week. Thompson is scheduled to appear before the Lincoln board Friday, Feb. 4. The board expects to name a new superintendent at its meeting Tuesday, Feb. 22.