Norfolk Public Schools Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson has been named the 2020 Career and Technical Education (CTE) Administrator of the Year.
Thompson received the award at the Nebraska Department of Education CTE Symposium on Tuesday, according to a district media release. She was selected for her commitment to providing college and career readiness skills development at NPS.
“Dr. Thompson is a great champion for career and technical education at Norfolk High School,” said Jeff Hoffman, Norfolk High career academy coordinator. “She believes in the importance of building community partnerships and providing work-based learning opportunities that will promote the future success of all students. Her continued commitment to the success of the career academy program, and its students, is outstanding. We are very fortunate to have her leadership, and she is very deserving of this award.”
Thompson has served as NPS superintendent since July 2013. Under her leadership, the district participated in community-based strategic planning, which resulted in the implementation of 13 career academies.
Thompson believes these career academies are critical to the district’s mission of “preparing all students to pursue their goals for the future,” she said.
Thompson also managed a $1.3 million fundraising effort, which funded the automotive and welding academies, as well as new equipment and technology for all 13 academies.
Since implementation of career academies began at Norfolk High in 2016, enhancements have been made to the program, including:
— An expansion of the industry certification program that enables graduates to have marketable certifications when seeking employment.
— A youth registered apprenticeship program established through a partnership with Continental and the U.S. Department of Labor.
— A cooperative effort with Wayne State College to create the STEP (Students to Teachers through Educator Pathways) program that provides a career academy experience.
— An addition of a large machinery operator simulator is planned for the upcoming fall semester. The simulator will allow students to learn required skills and safety practices of operating large machinery in a safe, virtual environment.