Norfolk students will be able to eat meals for free through the end of the school year after a recent waiver extension from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
Norfolk Public Schools is one of the 90,000 sites receiving this benefit, which will allow the district to continue its current no-charge breakfast and lunch meals until June 2021, according to a media release.
The USDA previously extended child nutrition waivers through December 2020, which includes free meals from the Summer Food Service Program and the Seamless Summer Option. The change also will permit meals to be served outside of typical group settings or meal times, along with allowing parents to pick up meals for children at home.
“As our nation recovers and reopens, we want to ensure that children continue to receive the nutritious breakfasts and lunches they count on during the school year wherever they are, and however they are learning,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue in a media release. “We are grateful for the heroic efforts by our school food service professionals who are consistently serving healthy meals to kids during these trying times, and we know they need maximum flexibility right now.”