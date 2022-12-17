The Nebraska State Activities Association (NSAA) has announced the student recipients of the fall 2022 Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association (NCPA) Academic All-State Awards .
The NSAA and the NCPA collaborate every year to recognize students “who have been nominated by their schools for their individual academic excellence, leadership, and significant contributions in their NSAA activity,” according to the award announcement.
NSAA member schools are permitted to nominate two students for each NSAA activity.
To qualify for nomination, students must “be a varsity player or organizational leader who has played a significant role on the team or in the organizational activity during the seasons for which nominations are accepted” and must also have “a minimum cumulative grade point average, in all curricular subjects, of 93% or 3.7 on a 4.0-point scale or the equivalent.”
Students from Norfolk who received the award include:
Norfolk High School: Boys cross country — Preston Held; girls cross country — Molly Meier, Rachel Mortimer; football — Jackson Bos, Kayden Kettler; girls golf — Rebecca Asbury, Mailin Bertus; play production — Abigail Chambers, Zoe Threm; softball — Kylie Baumgard, Kayla Bobeldyke; boys tennis — Michael Foster; unified bowling — Rashelle Thompson, Tyler Yagow; volleyball — Tessa Gall, Carlie Streich.
Norfolk Catholic High School: Boys cross country — Owen Ash, Alec Foecking; girls cross country — Jordan Aschoff, Cecilia Kann; football — Kohlson Classen, Triston Hoesing; girls golf — Keelyn Bamsey; play production — Alberto Cartela, Keaton Snodgrass; volleyball — Addison Corr, Jacey Wolf.
Lutheran High Northeast: Boys cross country — David Rodriguez; girls cross country — Callie Fisher; football — Gavin Kinter, Joshua Rojas; play production — Hannah Fouts, Ruth Zimmerman; volleyball — Hannah Fouts, Kendra Petersen.