Because of COVID-19, Norfolk Public Schools students had lower Nebraska Student-Centered Assessment System (NSCAS) scores in 2020 and 2021 compared to previous years, according to the 2021 special report.

Norfolk students and teachers were able to remain in class during the pandemic, but they still faced many obstacles because of the pandemic.

The Norfolk Public Schools’ NSCAS scores for English language arts was 47% this year while math was 44%. In the 2017-18 school year, the scores for English language arts was 53% and math was 54%.

Beth Nelson, the director of teaching and learning for Norfolk Public Schools (NPS), said students struggled the most with math this year.

While all grades struggled this year, Nelson said elementary and middle school students need more guidance. But high school students had their own struggles and needed help with recovering from learning loss.

Because of this, the district implemented strategies to help students to recover from COVID-19 learning loss. That included before- and after-school tutoring and the use of small-group work.

Despite these strategies, Nelson said she believes a full recovery from COVID-19 learning loss will take time.

“It’s hard to make that up,” Nelson said. “It’s going to take a couple of years.”

The Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) released a statement stating the effects COVID-19 had on some students.

According to the NDE, some of the hurdles many students faced during COVID-19 were:

— Resilience to learn despite a pandemic.

— Ingenuity to find new ways to interact remotely and learn digitally.

— Curiosity to find a new hobby or to learn about a new subject while in quarantine.

— Consideration to be willing to wear a mask all day, every day.

— Dedication to establish repetitive rigorous routines to keep spaces safe.

— Cleverness to troubleshoot new digital devices and software to connect us.

— Patience to wait in line 6 feet away from everyone.

— Compassion to find new ways to manage learning to protect those vulnerable to disease.

— Inventiveness to find new games to play at recess that followed social distancing guidelines.

— Tenacity to investigate every lead during contract tracing to limit potential exposures

— Resolve to protect students and communities while continuing to do the already difficult work of teaching and learning.

— Flexibility to pivot based on the newest scientific information about COVID-19.

— Relationships that make all the difference in the world to students and families.

Tags

In other news

Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19

Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — As strained U.S. hospitals brace for a new surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the fast-spreading omicron variant, doctors are warning of yet another challenge: the two standard drugs they’ve used to fight infections are unlikely to work against the new strain.

High school play production brings revenue to city

High school play production brings revenue to city

The three-day NSAA One-Act Play Production Championships at the Johnny Carson Theatre in Norfolk brought in more than 3,800 paid attendees and more than 1,400 directors and high school cast members representing 36 schools across the state.