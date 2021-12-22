Because of COVID-19, Norfolk Public Schools students had lower Nebraska Student-Centered Assessment System (NSCAS) scores in 2020 and 2021 compared to previous years, according to the 2021 special report.
Norfolk students and teachers were able to remain in class during the pandemic, but they still faced many obstacles because of the pandemic.
The Norfolk Public Schools’ NSCAS scores for English language arts was 47% this year while math was 44%. In the 2017-18 school year, the scores for English language arts was 53% and math was 54%.
Beth Nelson, the director of teaching and learning for Norfolk Public Schools (NPS), said students struggled the most with math this year.
While all grades struggled this year, Nelson said elementary and middle school students need more guidance. But high school students had their own struggles and needed help with recovering from learning loss.
Because of this, the district implemented strategies to help students to recover from COVID-19 learning loss. That included before- and after-school tutoring and the use of small-group work.
Despite these strategies, Nelson said she believes a full recovery from COVID-19 learning loss will take time.
“It’s hard to make that up,” Nelson said. “It’s going to take a couple of years.”
The Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) released a statement stating the effects COVID-19 had on some students.
According to the NDE, some of the hurdles many students faced during COVID-19 were:
— Resilience to learn despite a pandemic.
— Ingenuity to find new ways to interact remotely and learn digitally.
— Curiosity to find a new hobby or to learn about a new subject while in quarantine.
— Consideration to be willing to wear a mask all day, every day.
— Dedication to establish repetitive rigorous routines to keep spaces safe.
— Cleverness to troubleshoot new digital devices and software to connect us.
— Patience to wait in line 6 feet away from everyone.
— Compassion to find new ways to manage learning to protect those vulnerable to disease.
— Inventiveness to find new games to play at recess that followed social distancing guidelines.
— Tenacity to investigate every lead during contract tracing to limit potential exposures
— Resolve to protect students and communities while continuing to do the already difficult work of teaching and learning.
— Flexibility to pivot based on the newest scientific information about COVID-19.
— Relationships that make all the difference in the world to students and families.