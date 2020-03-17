Even though school might not be in session, students in Norfolk will still be able to receive free, nutritious meals.
Norfolk Public Schools and food service company Lunchtime Solutions are providing free “grab and go” breakfasts and lunches for any child or young adult in Norfolk beginning Wednesday, according to a media release.
Anyone up to age 18, regardless of school affiliation, income or free and reduced meal qualification, are able to pick up meals. A maximum of five breakfasts and five lunches may be picked up per individual.
Pick up will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday at Norfolk Senior High School (south entrance), Norfolk Middle School (at west school doors) and Little Panthers Preschool (doors at the west side of the building).
The food service will be set up as a drive-through at each building. Beginning March 25 and each Wednesday thereafter during the shutdown period, additional pick-up locations will include the junior high school (east doors) and Woodland Park Elementary (front entrance). NPS asks visitors to go to a location nearest to their household geographically.
To help better forecast number of meals needed at these buildings, NPS needs visitors to call in with meal counts and pickup location to: Amanda Liewer at 402-644-2500 or via email at amandaliewer@npsne.org.