Norfolk student part of Kennedy award-winning reporting project

Evelyn Mejia of Norfolk, a junior broadcasting and Spanish major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, was among 12 students who took home the College Journalism Award at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Book and Journalism Awards on May 24 for the "Being Black in Lincoln" depth-reporting project.
The award recognizes outstanding achievement in collegiate journalism that focuses on social injustices and human rights. This is the second time a depth-reporting project from Nebraska's College of Journalism and Mass Communications has been honored with a Kennedy award.
In 2017, a Husker reporting team won the College Journalism Award and the grand prize for "The Wounds of Whiteclay: Nebraska's Shameful Legacy." The project explored the issues and impact of alcohol sales in the small community of Whiteclay. It was the first time in the event's 49-year history that the top prize went to a college group.
Joe Starita, professor emeritus of journalism, was the editor for "Wounds of Whiteclay" and for this year's award-winning project.
Starita and Jennifer Sheppard, assistant professor of practice in journalism, created "Being Black in Lincoln" to shed light on the reality that the Black community experiences in Lincoln.
Students applied to be in the class by submitting a 500-word essay explaining why they should be chosen. Starita and Sheppard selected 12 students to write a dozen profiles on Black residents of Lincoln.
The class launched during the spring 2021 semester, and the stories were published in the Lincoln Journal Star last summer.