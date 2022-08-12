An accelerated street repair plan would be one of the four parts of a proposed $68 million package that likely will receive extensive discussion on Monday.
The condition of Norfolk streets, which have been the topic of everything from letters to the editor to social media posts, would get around $10 million to $12 million worth of improvements in a sales tax proposal scheduled to be considered by the Norfolk City Council.
Steven Rames, public works director, said there are many needs for the city streets, but the additional funds would primarily cover intersections and about 12.9 miles of concrete repair.
Rames said to learn more about the street projects, people may go to the City of Norfolk’s home page at https://norfolkne.gov/. In the blue section below, click on city projects, then on the left side, click on Street Improvement Plan.
The site shows streets that have been worked on, intersections that are planned to be addressed and proposed street improvements.
Rames said the city had looked at every intersection in the community and identified what part or parts need improvement, such as the center, the entire intersection or one, two, three or four approaches. In many places, the approaches need the most work.
“That’s where drainage tends to accumulate. It is where salt and sand tends to accumulate. It’s where traffic is stopped, so there is a substantial load being placed downward. When the ground gets saturated from water setting and then a load sets there, it breaks,” Rames said.
Generally, the breaks happen during the spring thaw. If the city was to go throughout the community to repair all the intersections alone, it would cost about $3.5 million to $4 million.
And with the sales tax initiative, both the intersections and all the concrete repair streets would be taken care of — nearly 13 miles. The streets are those identified in green on the “Planned Street Improvements” map on the website.
“Right now, I’d say the focus would be on green,” Rames said, “getting everything repaired so that then we can start to implement some of the maintenance and, even more, some of the substantial maintenance like a mill and overlay surface restoration.”
Compared to other cities about Norfolk’s size, the city spends about $2 million less annually on maintenance and repair, Rames said.
“The big picture is that the total value of our streets is $450 million,” Rames said, “all the lane miles. If you were going to rebuild that today, it would be about $450 million.”
Every year, if the city rebuilt 1% of its streets, it would be replacing its streets once every 100 years. That would require $4.5 million annually for replacing, but then the city should add on preventive maintenance, such as joint and asphalt seals.
The city should probably be spending about $6 million each year but currently spends about $4 million, he said.