A recent partnership between several of Norfolk’s service clubs is helping to ease the burden on the local Salvation Army.
Thanks to the cooperative efforts of the Rotary and Kiwanis clubs of Norfolk, a new refrigeration unit was provided to the Norfolk Salvation Army, providing a long-awaited upgrade to the previous unit which had been causing serious headaches for the organization.
When the Rotary Club, whose members regularly volunteer to assist in packaging food at the Salvation Army’s pantry, discovered that the organization was relying on a ’90s-era refrigerator that constantly malfunctioned to store its packaged food, they decided to propose a solution.
Working alongside Salvation Army pastor Major Jesus Trejo, the Rotary Club wrote up a grant proposal to their national headquarters and secured $1,500 in funding toward a new refrigeration unit.
When the money still proved insufficient to cover the full cost, they turned to Norfolk’s Noon Kiwanis Club for additional assistance. Together, the triple-organization alliance was able to secure the full funding for the unit.
“We were really excited because it helps us to continue to do the ministry that we do without incurring a cost,” Trejo said. “With the help of the Rotary and Kiwanis clubs, we didn’t have to shoulder that burden and take away resources from helping people out.”
Although both clubs often contribute to similar causes, this sort of joint effort was somewhat unusual, said Jade Henery, a member of both the Rotary and Kiwanis clubs.
She said what drew the two clubs together was the mutual opportunity to make a difference in the community, no matter how significant.
“Even if it’s just one kid or one person that’s affected by our work, then we feel like our job is done,” Henery said. “We really try and look at where the needs of the community are.”
Individual endeavors for the clubs have included Christmas shopping for less-fortunate children by the Kiwanis club and fundraising for a K9 for the local police department by the Rotary.
Henery said both clubs are always looking for new members, and residents interested in volunteering some of their time are encouraged to attend Kiwanis’ noon Monday meetings at the Stables and the Rotary’s noon meetings at Black Cow Fat Pig on Tuesdays.
Although the Salvation Army still is facing a host of issues, including lacking a full-time cook to prepare meals for its outreach programs, he said the organization wants residents to know that they should never hesitate to reach out when in need.
“The biggest thing for us is for the community to know that we’re here to serve them,” Trejo said. “But also, there’s going to be times where we need extra help to get the job done.”