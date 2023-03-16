The Norfolk Senior Center needs your help.
Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the center has striven to uphold the level of services historically offered to the senior community in Norfolk.
Senior center director Cheryl Gesell said that while the past few years had been tough on the center, they’d never shut their doors.
“COVID was tough on everybody, but we were an essential service, so we didn’t close,” Gesell said.
Gesell said the center is working hard to rebuild a connection with the community and get elderly citizens coming back for the many activities offered there.
In the midst of the hard work, though, the center has run into difficult financial circumstances that are making it hard to maintain services and programs that are utilized by Norfolk seniors each week.
These services include the Meals on Wheels program, which provides upwards of 125 meals to senior citizens in the community each weekday.
“We run 11 routes and rely on volunteers to make all of our meal deliveries. We really couldn’t do what we do without the help of our volunteers,” Gesell said.
According to the organization’s website, the center also hosts lunch for anyone in the community, although for those age 50 and below, there is a small charge for the meal.
The center, which receives a portion of its annual funding from the Northeast Nebraska Area Agency on Aging, also relies on the support of private individuals and donations from business and industrial leaders in the community.
Gesell said that over the past few years, as prices for food and facilities’ upkeep costs continued to rise, obtaining the funding needed to operate became much more difficult.
In addition to the meal delivery program, the center also offers eight-ball pool and card games, dancing and exercise classes, as well as quilting and bingo, just to name a few. The center also offers facility rentals for special events.
At a recent Norfolk City Council public work retreat, council members joined mayor Josh Moenning and city administrator Andrew Colvin in an in-depth discussion about the center and how best to offer support.
Across the board, council members and city officials seemed to agree that something needed to be done to help the center, but because the center is not owned or operated by the city, it’s not just as easy as handing over the funds.
Senior center board member Kay Francavilla addressed city officials, saying that the center is operating in a cash flow deficit. That cash flow shortage can run as much as $15,000 per month, although most months the center runs about $10,000 short.
Furthermore, the center is in need of a new HVAC system, the cost of which could exceed $60,000. According to Francavilla, the center will need financial assistance to cover the shortfall, and she believes the city should be willing to help out.
“You don’t realize how much the senior citizens contribute to this community ... we really do,” Francavilla said. “You need to find us the money, or that senior center is going away. That will be a huge loss to the city.”
Councilman Andrew McCarthy said he’s interested in helping the center and wants to understand more about the operation and its future needs.
“I’d like to know how to help them long term. I’d like to give them the tools to succeed in the long run.”
McCarthy added that short of just handing the center money, it’s important for center and city officials to understand the current challenges and what factors are contributing to such a significant cash flow shortage.
Currently, about 30% of Norfolk’s population is age 55 or older. While community population numbers have increased slightly since 2010, the elderly population has grown by 5%. The senior population in the city is the primary utilizer of Norfolk’s health care services and facilities. According to a 2017 economic development study on the community, 9.3% of businesses in Norfolk were related to health services, and those businesses employed more than 2,800 people.
If you’re interested in helping the senior center or would simply like to find out more about its current program offerings, you may contact the center Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. by calling 402-371-8299.