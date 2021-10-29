The Norfolk Senior Center strives to help members of the community stay in their homes as age makes it increasingly difficult to do so. With a daily mix of social and wellness checks and its Meals on Wheels program that provides nutritional meals to those who need the assistance accessing food, the senior center works to ensure the well-being of Norfolk’s seniors.
The programs offered allow some to maintain their independence while still receiving support.
Meals on Wheels delivers meals to community members over 60 years old who may no longer be able to prepare their own meals.
“It’s been a lifesaver,” said Janice Champion, who has been utilizing the center’s services for five years. “I had no outside communication with people. I was just on my own.”
Wellness checks became a component of meal deliveries, giving people like Champion meaningful interaction within the community.
The pandemic threatened the ability of the senior center to connect with those it serves.
“There were times last March and April that we could just musically put the meal by their door and get back to the car and wave,” said Cheryl Gesell, executive director. “Now we can get to the door and tell them hi.”
Paired with the human contact component, the meals provided a balanced way to fit the nutritional needs of seniors. Champion said the quality of the meals was “excellent.”
“They have good servings for people our age,” Champion said. “A balanced meal but the servings are to our age because we don’t need as much.”
Champion said the senior center contacted her after she was hospitalized last year and had her meals delivered to her door.
Those who are unable to pay for meals are still eligible to receive them thanks to United Way contributions, which have in the past funded almost 100% of the contribution amount suggested by the Norfolk Senior Center when it couldn’t otherwise be paid by a user of the program.
In addition to United Way assistance, the senior center receives help from local businesses and volunteers who operate delivery routes. Of the 10 routes operating, five are permanent while others rely on volunteer availability, highlighting a potential need for more assistance from the community.
In addition to volunteer needs, the senior center’s costs continue to mount as the Meals on Wheels program expands. In fiscal year 2019, the senior center provided close to 13,500 meals. In fiscal year 2020, the center more than doubled the number of meals it provided to almost 27,500 even as it dealt with the costs associated with the pandemic.
“Cost increases are making it harder for some in the community to balance and meet their monthly needs,” Gesell said.
Without United Way funds, the senior center would have to develop fundraising projects and activities that would shift resources away from its current programming.
“The elderly would not be getting balanced meals without them,” Champion said. “I’m a diabetic — I know I wouldn’t eat a balanced meal, and I would say 90% of the elderly would not have that.”