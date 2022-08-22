Some additional downtown Norfolk improvements could be in the works.
Last Monday, the Norfolk City Council conducted a public hearing and voted 8-0 to request $435,000 of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds, with most of it going toward facades.
Andrea Larson, a community planner with Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District, said she has been working with the City of Norfolk’s economic development group on the grant. Of the $435,000, there would be $373,143 used for commercial rehabilitation in the form of downtown façade improvements, Larson said.
The need for the facade improvement was identified earlier in a Norfolk Downtown Business survey.
Larson said the grant will include a 1:1 match, with local business owners taking part in the grant program providing $373,143.
Another $26,857 will be used for the sidewalk improvements of three mid-block crossings on Norfolk Avenue to provide street-to-sidewalk accessibility. It will be between Second and Third Street, Third and Fourth Street, and Fourth and Fifth Street.
The project will include the removal and replacement of 186 square yards of pavement, the incorporation of 364 linear feet of polyuria pavement marking and the installation of detectable warning panels.
The need for the proposed project was determined through an engineering survey of the area. Also included is $10,000 to be used for construction management, and $25,000 to be used for general administration of the grant.
The estimated total cost of the projects is $814,893 and it will meet national objectives of minimizing a blighted area through the removal of architectural barriers, Larson said. No persons will be displaced as a result, she said.
Mayor Josh Moenning said there is some history using this type of grant program. Moenning said he believes it was about four or five years ago, the city applied for and received some facade improvements and helped with some downtown revitalization.
Nobody from the public spoke during the hearing. It is not known when the city will learn whether it receives the grant.