Norfolkans and visitors who visit downtown and enjoy the sculptures there will soon see new sculptures replacing the ones that have been on display since last year.
The Norfolk Sculpture Walk and the artwork associated with the program have become a central attraction for those visiting the downtown district for shopping, dining or nightlife.
The Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau spearheads the program, along with other sponsors that include Growing Together, the City of Norfolk, Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce and the Norfolk Arts Center. Traci Jeffrey, executive director of the visitors bureau, explained how the sculptures are selected each year.
“Over 200 artists were solicited for entries last fall. Letters go out to artists across the United States,” Jeffrey said. “A committee then selected 18 pieces, which are on loan but also for sale by the artists. The new sculptures will start being placed at the beginning of May.
Jeffrey said so far, three of the sculptures now in place have been sold, with 25% of the proceeds from those sales going back to the sculpture walk program. Other area businesses and organizations also provide support for the program.
During the summer, the visitors bureau, along with other sponsors, offers a walking sculpture food tour through downtown. This tour is another important fundraising mechanism for the program.
“While on the tour, you will learn about the history of downtown. There will be at least four restaurants on each guided tour to tell the story of the establishment, while enjoying a signature bite, small treat or cocktail sample,” Jeffrey said.
In its fifth year, the sculpture walk is an important part of the efforts of the visitors bureau and other civic organizations to build interest and drive traffic to downtown businesses and attractions.
According to the visitors website, the goal of the program is to “... add art that will inspire, entertain and educate, while providing additional attractions for visitors and community members.”
Artists whose pieces are selected receive a stipend for placing their work downtown. The visitors bureau, through the program, provides the artists with a format by which their work can receive public exposure and potentially be sold to collectors or anyone who finds their work interesting.
For more information about the sculpture walk food tour or to inquire about purchasing a piece of artwork, contact the visitors bureau at 402-371-2932.