Although the COVID-19 risk dial move to red affects the general community, it won’t affect Norfolk schools.
Norfolk Public Schools decided in October to evaluate COVID-19 risk by building instead of solely following the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department’s risk dial. Currently, all schools and the district overall are still in the yellow risk level.
When building levels reach 2% to 3% for COVID-19 positive cases or 10% to 15% for absenteeism from all illnesses, then the district will begin discussions with the ELVPHD about implementing an orange or red level, according to the NPS website.
“NPS protocols for schools include many points of consideration and careful evaluation,” said Sarah Dittmer, district communications director. “We are concerned by the increased COVID numbers in our community, and the red dial, and will continue to actively evaluate the numbers in our school buildings closely.”
Norfolk Catholic, Lutheran High Northeast and Christ Lutheran all will continue operating as normal with in-person classes despite the risk dial change because school quarantine and case numbers are still low.
“Right now, we have a handful of kids quarantining due to parents who were exposed and one teacher who is quarantining,” said Drew Urban, Christ Lutheran principal. “This year, we still have yet for a student or teacher to test positive. Two weeks ago, we had one person quarantining at home; now we have six or seven — still not bad with 224 kids.”
Urban said the dial change might affect school activities and, if the school were to close in the future, it will probably be due to staff shortages. He wouldn’t be surprised if shortages caused other local schools to close, too, he said.
“We don't have substitutes for five or six teachers to be gone for two weeks,” Urban said. “We are in good shape, and our staff are doing a great job taking care of themselves.”
Bill Lafleur, Norfolk Catholic elementary principal, said the dial would be considered, but ultimately any decisions also will be based upon cases, if any, at both Norfolk Catholic schools.
Dan Sievert, Lutheran High Northeast principal, said the only changes to the high school would be visitor restrictions. Any visitors will have to be pre-approved before they are allowed to enter the building.