It’s abnormal to walk into a school where teachers are still teaching but no students are present.
Dan Sievert, principal at Lutheran High Northeast, said entering the building on Tuesday was eerie. He could hear teachers giving instructions, but no student responses. And when the bell rang, no one walked the halls.
“It was pretty surreal,” Sievert said. “Teachers were teaching a normal lesson, but they were facing an empty classroom.”
Remote learning is the new normal for schools that are closed due to the coronavirus. Lutheran High Northeast started virtual learning on Tuesday and Norfolk Public Schools will begin home-based learning starting Wednesday, March 25.
Lutheran High Northeast serves 119 students in grades 9-12 and is closed until further notice, with a weekly evaluation on Fridays. This week, the school started conducting online instruction, where teachers taught classes live over the internet.
Students logged into classes at home through Zoom, a video conferencing software, and also utilized Google Classroom to complete work. Teachers used Zoom from their classrooms at the high school to teach lessons live. Students didn’t log on for their scheduled study hall or lunch.
“You’re kind of wondering what 8 a.m. is going to look like when the high schoolers are not getting up and getting out of bed to travel to a building, so there was a great sigh of relief when everyone started populating the screens,” Sievert said. “It’s good for them to see each other and see their teacher, and it’s a way for us to provide them some encouragement, every hour.”
Teachers take attendance like usual and can see each student on their computer screens. Sievert said attendance wasn’t affected much, and most students logged in on Tuesday to be in class.
While Lutheran High Northeast is conducting live video instruction, Norfolk Public Schools will have home-based learning through online and paper lessons beginning next Wednesday.
The home-based learning delivery will include traditional paper packets for grades PK-4 and a combination of online Google Classroom activities and paper packet materials for grades 5-12, according to a district media release.
Students who don’t have internet access at home can complete paper packet lessons. Special arrangements and assistance will be provided for students who are at risk of failing and risking graduation.
Initially, two weeks of learning materials will be provided. The work will be based upon the student’s grade level, courses/content and special circumstances. After two weeks, the system will be evaluated and changed if NPS isn’t allowed to reopen.
All of the work students will complete at home will not be graded.
“The goal of our home-based learning opportunities is to keep our students engaged in the learning process throughout our school closure,” Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson said in an official statement. “Students will not be expected to learn new/difficult material at home by themselves. Learning materials will focus on review and enrichment opportunities, to help students and provide them with a sense of normalcy.”
Chromebooks and paper packets may be picked up at various times and locations on March 25. Parents can find more info about the supply pick up on the NPS website under the teaching and learning section.
Dual credit and advanced placement classes will continue. If students need help with their homework or Chromebook, they are encouraged to contact their child’s teacher through email.
Because this is a unique situation, the work provided is intended for review or enrichment of concepts, according to the NPS website.
“We understand that this is a very different learning situation than students are used to, and we do not want it to harm students’ grades,” Thompson said in the official statement.
Sievert said Lutheran High Northeast staff are still working out whether work from their virtual learning system should be graded or not.
“We want to make sure there’s a routine and some academic rigor first, but this is a very once-in-a-lifetime event,” Sievert said. “We just don’t know what it’s going to look like three weeks from now.”
Even though not all content will be able to be taught, most classes are still being streamed, Sievert said. Even fitness and art classes were taught to students live on Tuesday.
Kathy Gebhardt, a Lutheran High math teacher, said the first day of virtual learning turned out better than she imagined. All of her students logged on, and most participated in the work and conversation.
“The biggest difference is not being able to look out at their faces and get their feedback, you know the visual clues, to see how they are responding – if they are getting it, if they’re lost or if they need more help,” Gebhardt said. “They are on the screen, but it’s harder to see them all. It’s a lot easier in person.”