Several Norfolk schools have either already started remote learning or plan to in the near future. Norfolk Public Schools will begin home-based learning on Wednesday, March 25. Students will be able to learn through school-issued Chromebooks and paper lessons.
Lutheran High Northeast started live online instruction last Tuesday. Christ Lutheran School’s remote learning program began Monday. St. Paul’s Lutheran School and Norfolk Catholic School also will be launching remote learning this week.
Most schools are focusing on providing educational tools and activities instead of graded work. NPS and the majority of Norfolk parochial schools also are closed until further notice, and evaluations will be conducted on a regular basis. The earliest NPS can reopen is Monday, April 6.