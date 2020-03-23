Home school NDN

Several Norfolk schools have either already started remote learning or plan to in the near future. Norfolk Public Schools will begin home-based learning on Wednesday, March 25. Students will be able to learn through school-issued Chromebooks and paper lessons.

Lutheran High Northeast started live online instruction last Tuesday. Christ Lutheran School’s remote learning program began Monday. St. Paul’s Lutheran School and Norfolk Catholic School also will be launching remote learning this week.

Most schools are focusing on providing educational tools and activities instead of graded work. NPS and the majority of Norfolk parochial schools also are closed until further notice, and evaluations will be conducted on a regular basis. The earliest NPS can reopen is Monday, April 6.

Tags

In other news

Over 1.5 billion globally asked to stay home to escape virus

Over 1.5 billion globally asked to stay home to escape virus

PARIS (AP) — The hunt for masks, ventilators and other medical supplies consumed the U.S. and Europe, as more than 1.5 billion people — one-fifth of the world’s population — were asked or ordered to stay home on Monday to try to blunt the spread of the coronavirus.

War-torn Syria braces for lockdown after first virus case

War-torn Syria braces for lockdown after first virus case

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrians rushed to stock up on food and fuel Monday amid fears that authorities would resort to even stricter measures after reporting the first coronavirus infection in the country, where the healthcare system has been decimated by nearly a decade of civil war.