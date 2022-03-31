Jazz filled the halls once again at the Cox Activities Center during the Northeast Community College’s Jazz Festival on Tuesday.
It’s been two years since the jazz festival was held in person because of COVID-19. But that didn’t stop Norfolk jazz band and show choir students from earning high marks in the competition.
The festival started at 8:35 a.m. Tuesday. Despite the early rise, Todd Cook, the Norfolk High School band director, was excited about his jazz band’s performance.
“It’ll be a great day of jazz,” Cook said before the festival started.
And it certainly was.
Norfolk High School’s two separate jazz band groups both won awards at the festival. The first jazz band won second place, while the second won fourth.
The jazz band wasn’t the only Norfolk school that excelled at the festival Tuesday. Norfolk High School’s show choir team, Velocity, won first place at the jazz and show choir festival.
According to Dustin Wood, the show choir director for Norfolk High School, Velocity’s performance theme was “Kings and Queens.” The group wore crowns, purple dresses and suits to match the theme.
Norfolk High School was the only Nebraska school to place as a show choir finalist. Two schools from Iowa — Denison High School and Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs — placed second and third.
“I felt that it went really well,” Wood said before the awards were announced. “It's always a big adjustment for us to move to smaller stages than what we have at the high school. So that was a bit of adjustment for us.”
On Monday, jazz bands and show choirs from Norfolk middle schools also competed in the jazz festival. Both of Norfolk Junior High’s jazz bands placed first and second in the level four category, while Norfolk Catholic placed third. The Norfolk Junior High show choir team placed fourth, while Norfolk Catholic placed third in the level four category.
The festival was split into two sections — jazz band and show choir. From there, groups competed at different levels, from one to four. Performances lasted all day on both Monday and Tuesday.
According to Margaret Schultz, the Northeast Community College festival director, schools from all over Nebraska, and outside the state, attended the event. Northeast Community College welcomed around 1,200 to 1,800 students for the K-12 competition.
It was the 40th year that the festival has been held at the college. The contest was started by the Northeast Area Jazz Ensemble in 1982, Schultz said.
“It's just always a good time,” Schultz said. “It's a lot of preparation … but it's fun for the students and, more than anything, we hope that they learn to better their musicianship and that it's a fun educational experience for them.”