It was a difficult decision to close Norfolk schools this week, said Jami Jo Thompson, Norfolk Public Schools superintendent.
But Thompson, other NPS staff and private school employees together agreed it was the best tactic to prevent the spread of COVID-19, she said.
Thompson was one of the several city, school and heath officials at a Norfolk press conference Monday who addressed issues related to COVID-19 for the public.
“Thankfully, children typically do not have a serious reaction to this virus,” Thompson said. “However, children can carry it home to their families and pass it along to others in the community who are more vulnerable. Therefore, school closures play a very important and necessary role in slowing the spread of this virus and flattening the curve.”
Flattening the curve is in regard to slowing the spread of the virus, which means hospitals aren’t bombarded with a large intake of COVID-19 patients all at once.
Gov. Pete Ricketts is ordering a mandatory shutdown of schools for at least six to eight weeks if there’s more than one case of virus community spread in the region, Thompson said.
NPS will be closed until further notice under a recommendation from the Nebraska Department of Education. Operations reviews will be conducted every two weeks, so the earliest the district could reopen would be April 6.
Several other private schools also extended their spring breaks and are closed until at least March 20.
“It is important that students practice social distancing during school closures, which means they should stay home in order to prevent the spread of the virus,” Thompson said.
Thompson said the district will switch to home-based learning. Staff and administrators met Monday to discuss the probability and more information will be announced later Tuesday.
Each student grades 5-12 has a Chromebook and would be able to complete assignments online. Students in preschool through fourth grade would use printed lessons, which parents would pick up at the school. Any family that doesn’t have internet also would be able to use printed lessons.
“This will be a very time-consuming process for our teachers, but we are committed to ensuring that all of our students are provided with the opportunity to continue their learning during a shutdown, regardless of their internet access,” Thompson said.
Norfolk Catholic Schools is also meeting this week to discuss how to implement home-based learning, Thompson said. Lutheran High Northeast is scheduled to start online instruction on Tuesday.
In addition to discussing home-based learning, NPS will provide grab-and-go meal options for students beginning Wednesday. More information on the food service will be announced later Tuesday, Thompson said.
“We are committed to keeping our students, families and communities safe and healthy,” Thompson said. “I am confident that together we will meet that challenge.”
Leah Barrett, president of Northeast Community College, also spoke about the college’s preventive steps at Monday’s press conference.
Northeast extended its winter break on Friday through March 22. While students are encouraged to return to their residential homes, they may stay in the college’s dorms if they live far away, out of state or are international students, Barrett said. Student services also will stay open for those who can’t leave.
“If classes do resume next week, we will provide academic programs in a variety of formats,” Barrett said. “Finally, and most importantly, we’ve encouraged those individuals who are in our staff and faculty, or in any risk categories, to take leave if they are sick and to make arrangements to work from home. We join forces with our community partners, health care professionals and educational leaders to do our best and make the community safe for everyone.”
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, several schools in Norfolk will be closed this week, including but not limited to:
- Norfolk Public Schools, March 16 until further notice
- Christ Lutheran School, March 16-20
- Lutheran High Northeast, March 16-20
- Norfolk Catholic Schools, March 16-24
- St. Paul's Lutheran School, March 16-25