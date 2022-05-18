Norfolk Schools in Malawi is holding its annual Relay for Malawi on Saturday, May 28, at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.
It's the first time since COVID-19 that the relay for the Malawi school will be held during its regular springtime schedule.
“It's been hard to go back to the things that we used to do. But the needs are still there,” said Joe Mtika, the founder of Norfolk Schools in Malawi.
Mtika said he started the relay years ago to help raise funds for his school in southeastern Africa.
“Mainly this is to pay rent for the school, pay for the teachers and help out with the students — both in Malawi and here because (when) most of the students come over, they need a lot of assistance so that they settle down here in the United States,” Mtika said.
According to Mtika, one of his goals for the relay is to raise funds for a new campus for his school. They current building for Norfolk Schools in Malawi is rented.
“These kids are coming from next to nothing. And they come to Norfolk Schools in Malawi to get an education —a quality education that they wouldn't get otherwise,” Mtika said.
Mtika has been running the school for six years now with a mission to give students in Malawi a quality education.
Students may eventually move out of the country to continue their education after their time at Norfolk Schools in Malawi. This year, 40 students are studying in the United States. There are also six students studying in India and one in Poland, he said.
However, thanks to a partnership with Wayne State College and Northeast Community College, many of the students come to Northeast Nebraska to attend college.
“The opportunity for anyone in Malawi to go to a college is less than 1%,” Mtika said. “So when they go to Norfolk Schools in Malawi, they have an opportunity that they can come to the United States and have an opportunity to go to a college.”
Mtika, who grew up in Malawi, said he moved to Nebraska to attend Nebraska Christian College. By 2013, he aimed to create a school in his home country based on Christian values and the American curriculum.
“And I thank God (for) giving me the community of Norfolk, which is very caring (and) is also very supportive about the ministry and the division of Norfolk schools,” Mtika said.
People interested in attending the relay may sign up at runsignup.com. Participants may choose to either run the 30-mile relay race or walk 3 miles along the Cowboy Trail, starting in Norfolk. The registration deadline is Sunday, May 22.