Brent Tietz has been making sure to greet students as they enter Norfolk Junior High School every morning for more than a year.
It’s one of the several ways he fulfills one of a school resource officer’s most important roles: positively connecting with kids, said Jennifer Robinson, junior high principal.
“He is really good at building relationships with kids to be proactive and to help kids in a time of crisis as well,” Robinson said. “It's not just an act for him. It’s genuine. He really cares about all of his kids.”
Tietz recently received the American Legion Post 16 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award for his efforts as one of two resource officers with Norfolk Public Schools.
“It was definitely a pleasant surprise,” Tietz said. “I put a lot of hard work into what I do. All officers put in a lot of hard work, and we don’t get thank-yous very often. We don’t do the job for that. When we do receive recognition, it’s a special moment.”
Norfolk’s American Legion Post 16 selected Tietz as the award recipient after receiving recommendation from the Norfolk Police Department, said Don Horn, Legion commander.
Sometimes the Legion selects officers from area departments, but Horn wanted to focus on Norfolk this year.
“If you’ve known what all that young man is doing with the schools in Norfolk, you’d understand why he was chosen,” Horn said. “He has done an outstanding job with the youth as a school resource officer.”
Tietz started his role as the district’s second resource officer in January 2019. While he is stationed at the junior high school, his secondary assignment is Norfolk Middle School.
Tietz is also in charge of all the district’s elementary schools and spends time at them when he can, he said.
Not many people know the extent of a school resource officer’s job, Tietz said. In addition to addressing violations at the junior high, middle and elementary schools, he manages his schools’ safety protocols to respond to threats or emergencies.
He also drops in on classes often as a guest speaker. Tietz teaches lessons that range from explaining the Fourth Amendment — which prohibits unreasonable searches and seizures — to educating students about internet safety.
And when he’s done with all of that, Tietz enjoys interacting with students as much as he can — before school, after school, during lunch and in between classes.
Positive contact is something all law enforcement officers try to do, but it’s easier to carry out in school than it is on the street, he said.
“I’m more of an informal counselor and mentor type. All officers do that, but in school, I get to be another person a kid can talk to,” Tietz said. “When kids see me, they will light up and be happy to talk to me. They also recognize me outside of work and around town; sometimes they talk to me more outside of school than inside of school.”
In 2019, Tietz had more than 500 student interventions and is often managing multiple calls at a time, said Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller in an email.
“Officer Tietz will also make himself available if the patrol officers working the streets are in need of assistance,” Miller said. “He provides security at most of the extracurricular events, which includes sporting events, band, theater, school dances and other after-hours events, which takes a significant amount of time.”
Tietz also connects with fourth graders through Guys In Ties, a club he created at Grant Elementary. The group receives new members every semester, and its members learn about respect, how to be a gentleman and other ways to be a role model to their classmates.
Tietz said it’s always been a dream of his to become a school resource officer since starting his law enforcement career in 2003. Especially with the current COVID-19 pandemic, Tietz said he wants to focus on improving safety and standard response protocol in NPS.
“We’re trying to make sure school safety is a priority and that we’re educating others,” Tietz said. “One of the hardest things about my job is I can’t be everywhere all the time, but I have to make sure to commit to the things I can do.”