The Norfolk Public Schools district has the potential to grow with a proposed multi-facility expansion project.
The NPS board of education approved a motion to seek architectural services, write specs and seek bids for proposed additions to multiple district facilities during Monday night’s regular meeting.
“This is truly (having) strategic facilities across the board,” Board Member Arnie Robinson said. “This is what we would need to do to keep out facilities moving forward.”
Board members also approved the 2020-2021 negotiated agreement for non-supervisory certificated staff during Monday’s meeting.
The agreement includes a $260 increase in base salary, which totals to $37,232, according to the board’s agenda. There is also an increase in the number of years of experience that will be accepted when new teachers enter the district.
The superintendent’s report included an update on target-based grading, which has been implemented as a pilot program in the district this fall in some grades and classes.
Target-based grading, also known as standards-based grading, uses a scale of 1 to 4 and focuses on students demonstrating an understanding of the knowledge and skills required of a course. The test scores alone are used to determine their grade, and tests may be retaken if a student is not satisfied with his or her grade, said Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson in a previous Daily News article.
Some feedback provided by students and parents during the target-based grading pilot program has caused administrators to reevaluate the system.
A committee of parents, teachers, students, counselors and administrators was formed and met for the first time on Nov. 19 to provide their perspective on how to best make the system work.
It was decided from the meeting that a separate subcommittee would begin working on a conversion scale, while the larger group moved forward with other topics, such as homework and the implementation timeline.
More updates on the process of evaluating the target-based grading pilot will be presented at future board of education meetings, said Board Vice President Patti Gubbels.