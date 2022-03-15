The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education approved multiple sports-related items at Monday’s monthly meeting.
Girls wrestling, which was approved as a pilot sport last fall, was approved by the board as an official sport following the team’s successful season.
The team of 11 girls placed second in the state championship last month and won the district championship.
“I think it's great to add an additional opportunity for girls to have a more robust program of their own,” said NPS school board member Tammy Day. “The pilot base was obviously successful. So I'm excited to see this become a permanent part of our student activities.”
The board also approved the hiring of Jeremy Eusterwiemann as the new assistant girls wrestling coach. Justin Grey will serve as the head coach for both the boys and girls wrestling teams. Parent volunteers previously helped run the girls wrestling program.
According to the school board, the hiring of the new assistant coach will cost the district $4,536.
“We take these decisions very seriously even though $4,537 isn't a lot compared to other aspects of our budget, it still is money that we need to make sure it's being well spent and put toward a good use,” said NPS school board member Jenna Hatfield-Waite. “But I do agree I think that the due diligence has been done to support adding this program and adding this position.”
Girls wrestling was not the only NPS sport to gain new coaches on Monday.
Two new coaches, an assistant and head coach, were approved by the board for Norfolk Junior High’s cross country team.
The junior high did not have any coaches for its cross country team and had been utilizing one of the Norfolk High School coaches, the school board said.
Adding the two coaches will cost the district $2,269.
The board also granted permission to seek requests for proposals (RFPs) for exclusive uniform agreements. The agreements would allow for better pricing for brand-name athletic uniforms and potential future cost savings for equipment and other items, the board said.
NPS school board member Brenda Carhart pointed out that the RFPs also would help with supply and demand issues with the uniforms.
“I was also told that by going exclusive, then we'd have a better chance of getting the uniforms on a timely basis,” Carhart said. “I know right now that we've been waiting for softball uniforms for months.”
Some of the other items approved by the board include a 3.5% compensation increase for NPS staff members, the resale of outdated teacher laptops and two bids from construction companies for school projects.
The board rejected one item regarding a $1.8 million bid from Huff Construction for new Bel Air Elementary classrooms. After reviewing current enrollment trends, the board could not justify adding more classrooms.
The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education met for its monthly meeting Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the central administration office, 512 Phillip Ave.
The meeting lasted until 8:10 p.m.
Board members present: Sandy Wolfe, Tammy Day, Jenna Hatfield-Waite, Brenda Carhart and LeAnn Widhalm.
Others in attendance: Three from the media and several district administrators.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— Members of the school board sent letters in support of Sen. Mike Flood’s LB 1167.
— Multiple staff contracts were approved: Melisa Bettin, an early childhood classroom teacher at Little Panthers Preschool; Emily Korth, a language arts teacher at Norfolk High School; Diamond Moraga, an early childhood special education teacher at Little Panthers Preschool; Regan Ramaekers, a kindergarten teacher at Grant Elementary; Keri Severson a sixth grade teacher at Norfolk Middle School; Alyssa Smith, a special education (Emotional Disturbance, Behavior Skills Program) teacher at Norfolk Middle School; Beth Werner, a school counselor at Jefferson Elementary; and Ashley Woitaszewski as a special education teacher at Norfolk Middle School.
—Five resignations were approved: Taryn Retzlaff, a theater, yearbook and English teacher at Norfolk High School; Karen Drahota, a fourth grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary; Tatiana Moore, a history teacher, debate coach and student council sponsor at Norfolk High School; Mackenzie Lamp, a part-time substitute teacher and part-time art teacher at Norfolk High School; and Ronda Spanel, a Title I teacher at Washington Elementary.
—An award of excellence was granted to Kris Anderson, a recently retired fourth grade teacher from Woodland Park Elementary School.
—Members of the school board sent letters or testified in opposition to three legislative bills related to education.
ACTION ITEMS
Discussed, considered and took action to:
— Approve girls wrestling as an official activity.
— Approve the hiring of an assistant coach for the girls wrestling program.
— Approve the addition of junior high cross country coaches.
— Grant permission to seek requests for proposals for exclusive uniform agreements.
— Approve the sale of outdated teacher laptops.
— Approve the 2022-23 compensation increase for hourly and salaried classified staff.
— Approve the 2022-23 compensation increase for nurses, substitute teachers and district administrators.
— Approve the 2022-23 compensation increase and contract for the superintendent.
— Approve the bid from Otte Construction for the junior high addition and remodel.
— Approve the core bid from Huff Construction for the Bel Air addition and remodel.
— Reject the alternate bid for additional classrooms at Bel Air Elementary.
— Approve the first reading of board policies 5417-5602 related to students.
— Approve the Little Panthers Preschool 2022-23 calendar.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting of the board of education will be Thursday, March 24, 2022, at noon.