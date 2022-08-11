Norfolk has seen an increase of out-of-state tourists in the past year, according to Visit Norfolk Area Nebraska, which was rebranded from the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau.
New York, Illinois and Minnesota are some of the states that appear on the list.
At Tuesday's Visit Norfolk Area board meeting, members reported that the bureau's website had seen increased online traffic from places like Omaha, Chicago and Minneapolis.
"Omaha is now our No. 1 visitor on the site, which is the first time that this has happened," said Traci Jeffrey, the executive director of the bureau. "Chicago is our No. 2. Lincoln and Grand Island are also up there, but Minnesota and New York are some of the top states."
The website, however, is not the only attraction for out-of-state visitors. At Tuesday's meeting, the bureau also approved an effort to renew the Geo Tour, which is an app where tourists can find geocaches by going to specific places in a set region.
Once tourists find the geocaches, tourists will be awarded a unique digital souvenir. The Geo Tour can be compared to the popular Pokémon Go app, only Geo Tour has a tourism focus and urges visitors to visit a variety of locations.
It's a program that can be set up by tourist agencies and now has users around the globe. Currently, Norfolk is the only city in Nebraska that has a Geo Tour available.
"People from all over the U.S. come to Norfolk to do the Geo Tour," Jeffrey said.
The bureau has had a Geo Tour in Norfolk since 2019 and plans on keeping the program because of the value it brings, mainly to out-of-state tourists.
Other events involving out-of-state visitors include the increasing number of conventions Norfolk has hosted, which was reported at Tuesday's meeting. These events include the Literature Festival, family reunions and retirement conventions.
"People are ready to go out," said Caylie Prauner, the activities development director of Visit Norfolk Area.
Predictably, with out-of-state tourists comes an increase in hotel room bookings. In recent months, Norfolk has seen an increase in lodging numbers.
The bureau presents lodging tax numbers through its STAR report. For context, the visitors bureau receives funding from a sales tax that comes from all local hotel room bookings. Those funds go toward funding marketing initiatives or improvements that community projects may need.
Emphasized at the meeting were the May 2021 and May 2022 numbers. May 2022 saw a roughly $4,000 increase from May 2021. Additionally, the bureau has seen about a $24,000 increase in funding compared to 2021 lodging tax numbers. Board members were told the revenue increase is believed to be due to inflation and an increase in price of hotel rooms.
"We're doing stronger than expected this year, but we're still a little hesitant because of inflation and rising gas prices," Jeffrey said. "We're making sure we don't overspend due to the fragile state of the economy."
The Visit Norfolk Area Board met for its monthly meeting Tuesday at 609 W. Norfolk Ave.
The meeting lasted two hours and six minutes
Board members present: Mary Colfack, Gene Walker, Janie Engelby, Susan Busskohl, Caylie Prauner and Traci Jeffrey
Others in attendance: Presenters
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— Reported an increase of conventions in post-COVID-19 years.
— The Norfolk Sports Council is planning a Cowboy 200 event for early November.
— Urges Norfolk and Madison County to be thinking of new events to host in Norfolk.
ACTION ITEMS
— Approved the name for North Fork Area Transit's Trolley, titled “Big Blue."
— Approved a promotional grant for Northeast Community College's 2023 NEA Big Read Event for $800.
— Approved a promotional grant for District Event Center's Live Comedy event in October.
— Approved a yearly budget increase to be used for updating photos, drone footage and more social media advertising.
Future meeting: The next meeting will be on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau Office, located at 609 W. Norfolk Ave.