For years, there has been talk of putting a statue or sculpture in the middle of a roundabout.
On Monday evening, the Norfolk City Council approved such a project, with the help of the Norfolk Arts Council.
Council members voted 8-0 to place a donated sculpture at the Seventh Street and Pasewalk Avenue roundabout at the request of the Norfolk Arts Council. The Seventh and Pasewalk roundabout was Norfolk’s first roundabout.
Nate Powell, parks and recreation director, said the sculpture was donated by an anonymous donor, so there is no cost to the taxpayers.
“The park staff will do the install,” he said.
There will be a cost for a base to place the sculpture, which is estimated to cost less than $2,000. Powell said the city would go back to the arts council to request the funds for the base.
A photo of the sculpture was included in the council packet. It looks like a large lily growing out of border grass.
Powell said once the base design is approved by the arts council, the city will move on getting it installed.
Steven Rames, Norfolk public works director, said he and the city attorney have looked at the sculpture because there was some concern that it could cause glare for traffic.
Rames said it is a metal surface, but it has been sanded down, so there should not be any glare issues.
Mayor Josh Moenning said he appreciates the efforts of the arts council and city to make it happen.
“I think the sculpture that has been identified is a nice fit for that particular area,” Moenning said.
The Norfolk City Council met Monday evening at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Council members present: Mayor Josh Moenning, Kory Hildebrand, Rob Merrill, Gary L. Jackson, Corey Granquist, Frank Arens, Andrew McCarthy, Thad Murren and Shane Clausen.
Council member absent: None.
Meeting lasted: One hour, including a 5:15 p.m. meeting of the Community Development Agency.
Others in attendance: City staff, eight; media representatives, three; and about five from the public.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Approved an agreement with the Norfolk Lions Club, allowing the use of Skyview Park and Lake for a fishing derby on Saturday, June 11.
— Approved an agreement with Big Bang Boom and J & M Displays, allowing the use of Skyview Park and Ta-Ha-Zouka Park for various activities for a Fourth of July celebration, including but not limited to a fireworks display, from Friday, July 1, to Sunday, July 3.
— Approved an agreement with Ethan M. Brozek and Molly M. Brozek to allow the city to hold public safety training exercises on property located at 1403 N. 49th St. from April 15 to Dec. 31.
— Approved an interlocal agreement between Madison County and the City of Norfolk for the East Benjamin Avenue connector trail project.
— Approved a testing contract with Certified Testing Services for the Highway 275 undercrossing trail project for an amount not to exceed $2,000.
— Approved the building restriction agreement associated with Medelmans Lake letter of map revision.
— Approved the mayor signing and forwarding to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development an amendment to the CCCFF contract to extend the deadline one year.
— Approved a resolution allocating a portion of the city's American Rescue Plan Act funding.
— Approved all bills on file.
REGULAR AGENDA
— Approved a testing contract with Certified Testing Services for the First Street bridge and instream improvements project for an amount not to exceed $56,000. Anna Allen, assistant engineer, discussed the contract, which is in line based on percentage with similar previous contracts.
— Approved all three readings of an ordinance to terminate the occupation tax on lodging and on prepared food and beverage. Randy Gates, Norfolk finance officer, said the tax actually was terminated on Nov. 30, but this now updates city code to take it out as well.
— Approved a contract to K Porter Construction for $29,000 to demolish the structures located at Liberty Bell Park.
— Approved the purchase of a John Deere Terrain Cut Rough Mower for $71,036 off a Sourcewell contract to use at the ball fields at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park and Veterans Memorial Park.
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
— Heard Mayor Josh Moenning issue a proclamation for April 29 as "Arbor Day."
ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS
— Received the presentation of the annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2021, along with the related auditor's letter. Randy Gates, Norfolk finance officer, discussed the audit, which was performed by BKD, a national firm. This is the first year the audit was performed by BKD. The previous eight years, Hayes & Associates completed the audit. The audit found that Norfolk’s books are in compliance with general accounting principles.