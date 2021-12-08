Trever O’Brien was officially given the title of Norfolk assistant fire chief Tuesday night.
A crowd that included Norfolk firefighters, paramedics, reserves and former department leaders filled Fire Station 1 to recognize O’Brien, who was announced as the next assistant chief on Nov. 29 and sworn in on Tuesday.
O’Brien, who has served on the Norfolk Fire Division for 10 years, was previously a lieutenant before being promoted. He succeeds Tim Wragge, who was promoted to fire chief in August.
“I was able to move up here a few years back; it seems like it wasn’t that long ago, and you all have helped me create the framework,” O’Brien told his family and fellow firefighters. “With (my family’s) support in building that foundation and everyone here to help me with that framework, I’m excited to move forward.”
Besides serving as a lieutenant, O’Brien has filled roles of firefighter, paramedic and inspector.
Wragge called O’Brien a proven leader and described him as a great fit for the role of assistant chief.
“He’s going to try to make every person who held his position before him very proud, and I know he will do so,” the chief said. “And he’s going to make all of you proud, as well.”
Scott Cordes, Wragge’s predecessor and Norfolk’s public safety director, was Norfolk’s fire chief when O’Brien joined the department in 2011.
Cordes said he knew O’Brien would make Norfolk proud, and that it’s been a joy to watch O’Brien grow during his tenure.
“For you and the growth that you’ve had the last 10 years or so, it’s really amazing,” Cordes said. “It’s a reflection upon who you are. I’ve often said when I’m describing you, ‘Trever is a man wise beyond his years,’ and those are compliments that don’t come easy. They are compliments that are earned by your behaviors, your character and the integrity you show.”
Cordes said Norfolk is fortunate to have O’Brien serving in a leadership role, as he believes O’Brien could have been successful in a plethora of other organizations.
Shane Weidner, who has served as both the fire chief and public safety director for Norfolk, called O’Brien’s movement through the department “a pretty sweet thing to watch.”
“You’ve been a natural-born leader — a natural leader for this department,” Weidner told O’Brien. “… Lean in on these men and women behind you, and they’ll help you through.”
The Norfolk Fire Division is working to fill the lieutenant role that O’Brien previously served, Wragge said.