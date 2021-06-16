Northeast Nebraskans can expect an array of free food, Latin music and a community Zumba session among the festivities that will be featured at Norfolk’s second annual Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 19.
The Pan Africans of Northeast Nebraska is bringing back the event at 5:30 p.m. in Central Park in hopes of continuing a tradition for years to come.
Juneteenth events celebrate the end of slavery in the United States — specifically when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865. The state’s residents finally learned that slavery had been abolished more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, which declared more than 3 million slaves living in the Confederate states to be free.
Tamira Volk, Pan Africans organizer, said the free event would provide Kosher hot dogs and chips, along with red velvet cupcakes and vegan red “Kool-Aid,” which represent one of the Juneteenth colors. People are encouraged to bring their own drinks.
Mayor Josh Moenning will give a proclamation to bring awareness to the event, while Pastor Jerome Wilson from Norfolk’s Macedonia Baptist Church will host a prayer. Volk said Ashley Brown would teach a 30-minute Zumba session and the celebration will feature Latin music for Afro-Latinos.
Volk said the event is important to celebrate the area’s African communities, no matter how small.
“I think it’s important to recognize the freedom of everyone in the U.S.,” Volk said.
Last year was the first Juneteenth celebration in Norfolk hosted by the Pan Africans of Northeast Nebraska. Volk said the pandemic had an impact on attendance, but around 75 people still came to celebrate.
Volk said the Pan Africans of Northeast Nebraska is still looking for volunteers and any performers who would want to contribute a talent to the celebration, such as singing, dancing or drumming. The organization is also still collecting donations to help with event costs. Anyone who is interested in contributing can email panafricansne@gmail.com or join the organization’s public Facebook group.