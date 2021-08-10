Gov. Pete Ricketts will be one of the featured speakers at the dedication of “Our Canteen Lady,” a sculpture that was recently placed in Heroes Park at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
State Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk also will be a speaker. During the ceremony, the permanent flag holders that were placed in front of the home will be dedicated. The project was spearheaded by Thomas Landkamer.
Created by Sondra Jonson of Cambridge, “Our Canteen Lady” honors the women who served on the home front during World War II. It was modeled after Rae Wilson, the North Platte woman who envisioned the canteen at the railroad depot that served millions of servicemen and women who passed through that western Nebraska town during the war.
Norfolk also had a volunteer-operated canteen at the Chicago and North Western Depot.
The dedication will be Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 3 p.m. at the veterans home. The public is invited to attend.