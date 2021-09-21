Applebee's closing
Norfolk Daily News/Austin Svehla

A Norfolk restaurant will permanently be closing its doors on Tuesday.

Tyson Roberts, the kitchen manager at Norfolk’s Applebee’s, confirmed that Tuesday would be the restaurant’s last day of business.

Roberts said Thrive Restaurant Group opted not to renew its lease of the building — located near the intersection of 13th Street and Pasewalk Avenue — because of low sales numbers. Employees were notified of the closing on Sunday, Roberts said.

Norfolk’s Applebee’s had typically opened from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m on weekdays, but Roberts said the restaurant might not have enough supplies to remain open until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

“I’d guess we have enough to stay open until 4:00,” he said.

Roberts said he’s worked at Applebee’s for about six years. Some employees, including Roberts, were offered positions at other Applebee’s locations, but most Applebee’s employees were looking for jobs as of Tuesday.

Roberts said he turned down a position in Fremont because he does not want to leave the Norfolk area.

The Thrive Restaurant Group did not immediately return a request for comment.

