Two open houses have been scheduled in Norfolk to give NPPD retail customers the opportunity to sign up for shares of the Norfolk Community Solar Farm.
The meetings, which will be on Wednesday, March 2, and Thursday, March 17, will be at the Norfolk Public Library from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Customers will be chosen to receive shares in a lottery-style selection process.
Norfolk residents and businesses also may enter by calling the Nebraska Public Power District Customer Care Center at 1-877-ASK-NPPD or by going to sunwise.nppd.com and selecting the Norfolk tab to enter their information beginning March 2 after the first open house meeting.
“Shares from this solar farm are exclusive to NPPD retail residents and businesses in Norfolk, and we are looking forward to getting the selection process underway,” said Pat Hanrahan, NPPD general manager of retail services.
“The Norfolk Community Solar and battery storage project is a first of its kind among NPPD retail communities and, with a maximum generating capacity of 8.5 megawatts, it will be the largest community solar installation to date.”
Customers will have roughly one month to enter their name for a chance to be selected, beginning March 2 through March 31. Only one entry per customer will be accepted; additional entries will not be allowed.
Once the entry process has concluded, names will be selected at random until all the shares are reserved. Any customers who enter to receive shares but do not get selected will be placed on a waiting list to receive shares that become available in the future.
“We anticipate strong consumer interest due to competitive pricing and the new opportunity to participate in locally generated clean energy. That being the case, we want to ensure all citizens have an equal opportunity to sign up for shares,” said Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning. “The lottery process allows for a level playing field for access. We’re excited that Norfolk families and businesses will soon have this option, which is unique to anywhere else in the state.”
Customers who purchase shares from the community solar project will see a credit on their bill depending on how many shares they have reserved. Residential customers will be eligible for a maximum of five shares.
Business customers will be eligible for a maximum of 50 shares. Each share is representative of 150 kilowatt hours of electricity per month.