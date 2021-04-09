A two-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of Highway 275 and Pasewalk Avenue at about 10:40 a.m. Thursday.

According to Sgt. Brian Tighe with the Norfolk Police Division, a white Buick sedan driven by Sondra Reigle, 83, Madison, was headed northwest on Highway 275 when she allegedly ran a red light and struck a gray Ford sedan driven by Ann Letheby, 66, Norfolk.

Letheby was driving southwest on Pasewalk Avenue when her vehicle was struck, Tighe said. Letheby’s vehicle wound up in the ditch near the intersection.

The lone occupants of both cars did not require hospital transportation. Norfolk police and Norfolk rescue responded to the scene.

