The Norfolk Regional Airport Authority had an open forum Tuesday regarding the upcoming airport strategic plan.
The strategic plan is a result of a collaboration with Aviation Management Consulting Group (AMCG) and the engineering group HDR.
David Benner, a managing consultant from AMCG, presented the plan inside Norfolk Regional Airport’s closed restaurant. The strengths and weaknesses of the airport were discussed at the meeting.
“Having local input is important,” Benner said.
According to Benner, the newly formed steering committee met for the first time Tuesday to discuss the Norfolk Regional Airport’s future. The committee was formed a couple of months ago as a result of the collaboration between the airport authority, HDR and AMCG. Other organizations involved in the project are the city council, visitors bureau and the City of Norfolk.
The restaurant, Barnstormers Family Bar & Grill, was one of the many topics discussed at the forum. The restaurant closed in 2019 and is located in the former terminal building of Norfolk Regional Airport.
Another topic discussed at the forum was the fixed-base operator (FBO) for the airport. An FBO is a private jet terminal, where passengers can lounge after landing.
Many people at the meeting mentioned the need for renovating Norfolk Regional Airport’s FBO. One company, Carver Aero, was in attendance at the meeting and expressed interest in becoming the new FBO for the airport.
Education also was discussed at the forum. Many of the attendees mentioned the need for informing the public about the Norfolk Regional Airport and the opportunities it will provide.
The airport strategic plan is still in its beginning stages, and many more discussions regarding the airport are imminent.
Norfolk Regional Airport is owned by the City of Norfolk.