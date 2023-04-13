Norfolk broke a short-standing record on Wednesday when the high temperature hit 91 degrees.

The new mark broke the previous record high for the city, which was recorded a year ago when the mercury rose to 90 degrees.

Thursday could have the potential to knock out another record as highs are expected to reach the upper 80s. The standing record for April 13 is 90 degrees, which was set in 1908 and tied in 1936.

A red-flag warning was set to expire on Thursday evening at 8. A red-flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions exist, and any fire that develops likely will spread rapidly. Low relative humidity and strong south winds have accompanied unseasonably high temperatures in the area.

A cold front is expected to move through the area on Friday, bringing a chance of rain and even a slight chance of snow showers on Saturday night.

Norfolk Farmers Market to be featured on show

The Thursday, April 13, episode of the Nebraska Public Media series “Nebraska Stories” will feature the Norfolk Farmers Market, with stories on twin sisters Stacy and Sandy Dieckman, who sell fresh produce, and Caleb Nihira, another vendor who sells bread from his thriving bakery.

Construction project update

A project update meeting highlighting Benjamin Avenue and First Street construction will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at the Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

Ukraine stands firm on Crimea, wants Russia out of all areas

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s foreign minister said Thursday his country won’t budge from its demand that Russia withdraw its forces from Crimea, as well as from other parts of Ukraine that Moscow illegally annexed more recently, for the war to end.