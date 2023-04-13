Norfolk broke a short-standing record on Wednesday when the high temperature hit 91 degrees.
The new mark broke the previous record high for the city, which was recorded a year ago when the mercury rose to 90 degrees.
Thursday could have the potential to knock out another record as highs are expected to reach the upper 80s. The standing record for April 13 is 90 degrees, which was set in 1908 and tied in 1936.
A red-flag warning was set to expire on Thursday evening at 8. A red-flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions exist, and any fire that develops likely will spread rapidly. Low relative humidity and strong south winds have accompanied unseasonably high temperatures in the area.
A cold front is expected to move through the area on Friday, bringing a chance of rain and even a slight chance of snow showers on Saturday night.