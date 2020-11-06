Norfolk's recertification

Pictured is Steven Rames, Norfolk Public Works Director and City Engineer; Valerie Grimes, Planning & Development Director; Danielle Myers-Noelle, City Attorney; Candace Schmidt, Communications Manager; Mayor Josh Moenning; Lyndsy Jenness, Northeast Business Development Consultant for the Nebraska Department of Economic Development; Candice Alder, Economic Developer; Jennifer Olson, Economic Development Assistant; and Andy Colvin, City Administrator and Economic Development Director. Not pictured: Randy Gates, Finance Officer.

 

 Courtesy photo

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development announced Norfolk’s recertification in Nebraska’s Economic Development Certified Community program at the city council meeting Monday night. 

Norfolk is one of 40 Nebraska communities to earn status in the program, sponsored by the Nebraska Diplomats and administered by the state department of economic development. State officials established the program in 2005 to recognize communities for preparedness to attract new industries and grow existing businesses.

As part of certification, communities must identify a program that actively engages with their existing business community and offers a supportive environment for welcoming new economic development projects, according to the department of economic development.

The City of Norfolk received its first such certification in 2006 and earned recertifications in 2010, 2015 and 2020.

“In recent years, we’ve worked hard to shout to the world that Norfolk is open for business,” said Mayor Josh Moenning. “The results are millions of dollars in new business investments, record sales tax receipts and a community that actively supports a growing class of creative small-business entrepreneurs. Outcomes like these don’t happen by chance; they require partnerships, collaboration and strategic planning.”

