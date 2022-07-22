A new face in statewide politics will be the next state senator representing District 19 following Mike Flood’s election to the 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Friday morning that Rob Dover would fill the position. The district consists of Madison County and the southern part of Pierce County.
Secretary of State Robert Enven swore in Dover, a Norfolk real estate company owner and developer, immediately after the announcement.
Dover said he was humbled by the appointment and looks forward to working with Ricketts.
“I believe the governor has done an exceptional job of controlling spending while delivering on property tax, income tax and Social Security tax relief, and these are just a few of his successes,” Dover said.
Ricketts said after interviewing candidates for the opening, he was impressed with Dover’s involvement in the community, involvement working with the real estate community and compassion. Ricketts said Dover plans to run for reelection.
Dover was joined by family members at the event, including his wife, Ann, three of their four children and a son-in-law.
Dover is president of Coldwell Banker Dover Realtors, Dover Management Co., American Title & Escrow and Whitecliff Development Inc. He is a Norfolk High School graduate and Wayne State College graduate, majoring in managerial finance and Spanish.
Dover gave considerable credit to his wife for his success. He said behind every successful man “is a woman.”
“Her support and wise counsel has been much appreciated over the last 28 years,” Dover said.
Dover’s appointment became necessary after the resignation of Flood, who represented the district and then defeated Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, a former state senator, in a special election to represent the 1st District. That was necessary following the resignation of Jeff Fortenberry.
Dover said his family would be celebrating 60 years in the real estate business next year. His father, Tom Sr., started the original company in 1963.
“I’d like to thank the people who work (at the companies),” he said. “Without them, I would not have the ability to serve.”