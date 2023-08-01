What took a 12 months to accomplish last year took only eight this year.
On Monday, the .81 of an inch of precipitation that was reported to have fallen at Norfolk Regional Airport was enough to push the yearly total of precipitation received in the city to 13.66 inches. That amount exceeds the 13.27 inches received in Norfolk throughout the entirety of 2022, according to National Weather Service records.
While July brought an abundance of much-needed rain to the area — ending 2.39 inches above normal — the area is still 3.27 inches below normal on the year. That figure looms on the heels of Norfolk wrapping up last year 13.72 inches below normal for precipitation.
But a chance for more rain is in the short-term forecast. A slight chance of precipitation on Thursday will grow to 50% on Friday. A chance of showers will remain in the forecast through the early part of next week.