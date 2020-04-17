Norfolk has made the top 25 of all American cities in a national ranking of health care based on the Healthgrades 2019 National Health Index.
Coming in at No. 24, Norfolk — home to Faith Regional Health Services — ranked third overall among smaller cities and ranks No. 4 among all cities for hospital quality.
“When it comes to hospital quality, Norfolk may be the best-kept secret on this list,” according to the ratings. “This small town stands tall with an outstanding percentage of hospitals with five-star ratings from Healthgrades for multiple procedures or conditions, along with a high percentage of hospitals recognized by Healthgrades for superior clinical outcomes.”
“To match this high level of quality, Norfolk has opportunities for improvement in access to care, population health and availability of highly rated local specialists.”
In those categories, Norfolk ranked 82nd, 83rd and 98th, respectively.
Norfolk was the only Nebraska city rated in the top 50, with Omaha rated 52nd and Lincoln 57th. Home to the famed Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota, was ranked No. 1. Sioux Falls, South Dakota, ranked 14th. Kansas City, Missouri, came in at No. 43.
Healthgrades, a company that provides information and reviews about physicians, hospitals and health care providers ranked the health care in 100 cities based on factors that contribute to quality care and a healthy lifestyle.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said the ranking shows the quality hospital that Norfolk has.
“This is a big deal,” Moenning said. “In this national study of 100 cities of all sizes with the best healthcare systems and healthiest lifestyles, Norfolk ranks 24th, third among small cities overall and fourth among all cities in hospital quality. No other Nebraska city cracks the top 50. This serves as a great reminder that we shouldn't take what we have for granted, and thank our health care professionals for working hard (especially now) to create one of the very best healthcare environments in the country right here in Norfolk."
Using data from its own surveys and scores, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Census Bureau, Healthgrades ranked the cities on four factors:
— Access to care, which includes insurance coverage and care costs.
— Population health, which includes the percentage of the population in good health, with a normal body mass index and who were physically active.
— Hospital quality, which includes the number of five-star ratings on Healthgrades, as well as clinical excellence and clinical outcomes.
— The availability of local specialists and their ratings.