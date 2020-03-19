Norfolk has earned an honor as one of the safest cities in the state.
The National Council for Home Safety and Security ranked Norfolk third in Nebraska based on overall safety within Nebraska.
To identify the safest cities, the council reviews the most recent FBI Uniform Crime Report statistics from cities with populations higher than 10,000 people.
“This is a significant distinction,” said Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning. “It speaks to the high level of excellence and professionalism enculturated within our police, fire and emergency services operations, as well as a community of neighbors who look out and care for each other.”
Ranking above Norfolk was nearby Columbus in second, and the top spot was claimed by La Vista.