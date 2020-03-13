Norfolk Public Schools students will have a longer spring break that will start as of Monday as school officials prepare for a possible extended closure because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Jami Jo Thompson, NPS superintendent, made the announcement Friday night. Spring break was originally set to begin Friday, March 20, but now will run from Monday, March 16, through Tuesday, March 24.
Here is the full announcement:
"Out of an abundance of caution and the need for us to plan for a possible 6 to 8 week closure in the future, we are extending our spring break. Students will not report to Monday, March 16, through Thursday, March 19, as originally planned. Their spring break will run from Monday, March 16, through Tuesday, March 24. Student activities will also be suspended during this time period.
"Staff will report Monday, March 16, through Thursday, March 19, to make preparations in case we need to close our buildings for an extended period of time and provide students with a home-based learning option.
"We met with a variety of community leaders earlier today and they support our decision. You can expect an announcement from other community schools in the near future. In addition, we will be holding a multi-agency press conference Monday morning at 10:00 to discuss this an other COVID-related topics.
"Thank you for your support! We want to do everything we can to ensure the health and safety of our families! Additional information regarding coronavirus/COVID-19 is available on our website."
State officials could step in to close schools for six to eight weeks once the spread of the coronavirus in a community cannot be traced to a specific source – which has not yet happened with the 13 confirmed cases, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said Friday.
But individual districts can make their own decisions based on what’s best, he said – and that’s already happened.
Lincoln Public Schools also announced Friday it would close next week. Omaha Public Schools announced Thursday it was closing, along with other Omaha-area schools, joining other districts across the state.