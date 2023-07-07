“Being open, transparent, and honest.”
Those are the core lessons Tiffany Settles has learned in her career in communications. They are also the foundation around which she plans to focus her efforts as the next communications director for Norfolk Public Schools.
“I am excited to have Tiffany join our team,” said Jami Jo Thompson, NPS superintendent. “Her previous experiences within the field of communication, her belief in transparency and her love for Norfolk will be strong assets as she leads efforts to enhance communication for our district.”
In addition to her core communication ideals, Settles wants to make sure the community of Norfolk gets to see the many positive events happening in the schools across the district.
“Norfolk Public Schools is unique. The district does a great job of helping each individual on their own unique journeys to their futures. Each student comes from different circumstances, and NPS does a great job helping them be as prepared for their futures as possible,” Settles said.
Settles is married to Norfolk High School principal Jason Settles. The couple have two children in the NPS district.
“Our kids have already had many wonderful opportunities as part of their well rounded education,” Tiffany Settles said.
Tiffany Settles has a bachelor's degree in communications studies from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She also has extensive communications experience, working for WJAG, the office of Sen. Deb Fischer and others. She’ll officially take over the position in mid-July.