The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education is ending its strategic plan after four years and starting a new one.
The board will be creating a new strategic plan sometime next fall, according to Jami Jo Thompson, school superintendent.
“Because we don't ever want to be comfortable where we are and we want to always push ourselves to do better,” Thompson said.
At the last strategic planning meeting Wednesday, Thompson said she asked the members who were present whether they thought the three strategic goals were integrated and whether they should move on.
“And there was 100% consensus, which means that it's time to close out our 2018 strategic plan,” Thompson said.
According to the NPS district website, the three 2018 strategic planning goals were:
— By fall 2020, NPS will enhance and effectively use its comprehensive safety plans and procedures.
— By fall 2021, NPS teachers (pre-kindergarten-12) will implement and use target-based instruction and grading as an integral part of the teaching and learning process.
— By fall 2023, NPS will, through researched-based program development and community collaboration, assure all children entering kindergarten have had opportunities for early childhood experiences that enable them to transition successfully to kindergarten.
The board also heard from Dr. Larry Dlugosh, the owner of a consultant company, who has been working for the district on its strategic planning goals.
“We're recommending that you continue to move forward with (new) strategic planning ideas,” Dlugosh said.
Kate Heineman, the executive director of teaching and learning at Fremont Public Schools, also spoke at the meeting. Heineman was a part of an external team that visited NPS to review and provide an update on the district’s accreditation as a public school.
Heineman commended the district for several factors after her visit. Some of those compliments regarded the district’s opportunities available to students and the “Panther Pride” slogan.
“I hope you all feel a tremendous sense of pride in the work that you have done,” Heineman said. “It was very hard work. It will continue to be hard work, but there will be nothing more rewarding than what you are doing now.”
However, not everyone at the meeting agreed that NPS was achieving academic success.
During the public comment section, one community member used the site “School Digger” to present statistics to the board.
According to the commenter, the School Digger site ranks Norfolk High School as 171 of 209 high schools in Nebraska.
“So what I'm seeing from the rating agencies is that our students are failing,” the commenter said. “When I was in school, if you were getting a 50% or a 43%, that was an F, so we're graduating 90% of the students. I don't feel they're prepared to go out into the world when they don't have math proficiencies or reading proficiencies and yet.”
Thompson clarified later in the meeting that the scores are based on college and career-ready standards that are chosen by the state.
“So when people say that 51% of our high school students have met math proficiency, 51% are ready to go to college and take a freshman-level math class and be successful,” Thompson said. “That's an ACT level standard.”
Other public comments about critical race theory and the Norfolk High School adult transition house were made at the meeting.
The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education met for its monthly meeting Monday at the central administration office, 512 Phillip Ave.
The meeting lasted two hours and 44 minutes.
Board members present: Jake Claussen, Jenna Hatfield-Waite, Brenda Carhart, Leann Widhalm, Tammy Day and Sandy Wolfe. Others in attendance: Two from the media, some district administrators and four school board candidates.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— An award for excellence was given to Maria Moje, a guidance counselor at Norfolk Junior High.
— The board approved a new contract for Chelsey Greene.
ACTION ITEMS
— Approved the 2022-23 Little Panthers Preschool Student Handbook.
— Approved the 2022-23 elementary student handbook.
— Approved the purchase of curriculum materials for Panther Lunch.
— Approved the first reading of board policies 5008 (Student Attendance), 5415 (Bullying), 5416 (Student Fees), 5417 (School Wellness) and 6370 (Multicultural Education).
— Approved paying the City of Norfolk for half of the concrete project at the Ta-Ha-Zouka softball fields, with the total cost not to exceed $100,000.
— Granted permission to sell and/or dispose of end-of-life technology, including outdated Chromebooks, iPads, keyboards and docking stations.
— Regarded litigation against construction contractor and bonding company relating to the high school HVAC renovation project.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting of the board of education will be Thursday, May 26, at noon.