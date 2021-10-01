Norfolk Public Schools is keeping track of COVID-19 data with weekly updates. According to the online dashboard this week, five of the district’s 11 schools have COVID-19 cases.
The district’s overall positivity rate sits at 0.81% — the highest recorded since the dashboard began. The schools with the highest positivity rate are Norfolk High School at 1.54%; Grant Elementary at 1.23%; and Norfolk Middle School at 1.23%. Administrators won’t start discussions about implementing more COVID-19 guidelines — such as mask mandates or increased social distancing — until a building reaches a positivity rate of 2% to 3%.