Norfolk Public Schools is keeping track of COVID-19 data with weekly updates. According to the online dashboard this week, five of the district’s 11 schools have COVID-19 cases.

The district’s overall positivity rate sits at 0.81% — the highest recorded since the dashboard began. The schools with the highest positivity rate are Norfolk High School at 1.54%; Grant Elementary at 1.23%; and Norfolk Middle School at 1.23%. Administrators won’t start discussions about implementing more COVID-19 guidelines — such as mask mandates or increased social distancing — until a building reaches a positivity rate of 2% to 3%.

In other news

Despite setback, Democrats try to save Biden $3.5T plan

Despite setback, Democrats try to save Biden $3.5T plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite a long night of frantic negotiations, Democrats were unable to reach an immediate deal to salvage President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion government overhaul, forcing leaders to call off promised votes on a related public works bill. Action is to resume Friday.