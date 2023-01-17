With the possibility of over seven inches of snow predicted tomorrow, Norfolk Public School Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson sent the following email:
A winter storm warning has been issued for tomorrow 1-18-2023 starting at 6:00 A.M. Seven to twelve inches of snow, hazardous driving conditions and road closures are possible. Therefore, Norfolk Public Schools will be closed.
It is possible that school could also be impacted on Thursday (1/19/2023). That will depend upon when the snow stops, how much we get, and how quickly school and city officials are able to clear roads and parking lots. I will send another message if it becomes necessary.
Stay safe and warm!
Dr. Jami Jo Thompson,
Superintendent, Norfolk Public Schools
