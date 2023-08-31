The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education met Monday at the central administration office, located at 512 Phillip Ave. The meeting began at 9 a.m. and lasted for about 45 minutes.
Members present: Teri Bauer, Cindy Booth, Brenda Carhart, Beth Shashikant and Sandy Wolfe.
Members absent: Lindsay Dixon.
Others in attendance: Three members of the public, two media representatives and district administrators.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Approved all items in the consent agenda, which included final claims for the 2022-2023 school year, 5-0.
— Discussed the district’s 2023-24 budget and property tax levy. (See story in Friday’s paper.)
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting will be Monday, Sept. 11, at 5:30 p.m. at the district’s central administration office. The meeting will include additional information regarding the budget and property taxes.